    17:55, 23 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Tourist brings malaria from Africa to Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Since the beginning of the year, 11 Almaty residents have brought contagious diseases from India and Africa to Kazakhstan, said head of Almaty Health Department Serikbol Mussinov. 

    "There have been registered 10 incidents of bringing cholera from India, Goa, and one case of malaria from Africa. At present, the epidemiologic status in the city is stable. We have taken the necessary measures preventing spread of the diseases among population," Mussinov said.

    Also, Serikbol Mussinov said there had been purchased a vaccine to the amount of KZT 158 million to prevent flue spread in 2018. 

     

     

