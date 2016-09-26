Tourist evacuated from 3,200m mountain peak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday, at 16:34 the Almaty municipal emergencies department was reported about a man who was trapped in mountains.

The incident occurred at the peak of Chimbulachka, which 3,450m high.

The tourist, born 1993, injured his ankle and could not walk down the peak. Rescue operations were carried out from the height of 3,200m.



The man was provided first aid and taken to the Central Municipal Hospital No.12 of Almaty.