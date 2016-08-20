Tourist flow to France falls 4.8% in Q2 2016

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of tourists visiting France decreased by 4.8 percent in the second quarter of 2016 in comparison with the same period of 2015, statistics released on Friday showed.

According to the findings of France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, the decline dynamics was more moderate in June. The reason behind that, according to the researchers, is UEFA Euro 2016, which France held on June 10-July 10.

France has witnessed a series of deadly terrorist attacks over the past year, with a multiple terrorist attacks in November killing 130 in Paris and 84 people being killed in a July attack in Nice.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com