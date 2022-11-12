EN
    Tourist spending in Italy up 80% this summer, says BoI

    ROME. KAZINFORM Spending by foreign tourists in Italy rose by 80% this summer, the Bank of Italy said Friday.

    It was a summer of «strong arrivals and high spending by foreign tourists in Italy,» the Italian central bank said, ANSA reports.

    According to the tables published by the Bank of Italy, the expenditure of foreign tourists rose by 80% in the June-August period compared to the same three-month period a year ago.

    Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the gap has been eliminated for incoming flows, while it is only slightly negative for outgoing flows.

    In August alone, Italy's balance of payments in tourism recorded a surplus of 2.6 billion euros.

    Tourism revenues, equal to 6.3 billion, increased by about 35%.


