    13:13, 24 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Tourist who died in Almaty region mountains to be airlifted to Taldykorgan

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A tourist died in the Dzungarian Alatau mountains in Almaty region on Saturday.

    According to reports, the man from Karaganda region participated in "Dzhungariya-2016" competition for tourists when he fell off a cliff.

    11 rescuers took part in the search operation with the help of Mi-171 helicopter that was launched after the accident.

    The victim's lifeless body was found only on early Sunday morning. His body will be airlifted by the helicopter to the city of Taldykorgan.

