Tourist zones to be closed on June 20-21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Intergovernmental commission has decided to introduce additional restrictions on weekends - June 20-21 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Prime Minister.

It was decided to close tourist areas located near the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Shymkent, Pavlodar and Ekibastuz.

Kazakhstan will strengthen restrictive measures for the period of the weekends June 20-21.