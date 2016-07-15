Tourists to flock to Kazakhstan, if we build tourist complexes – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev spokes about the importance of the development of tourism in the country in an interview to 24.kz TV Channel.

"Such beautiful places of our country require a lot of work and investment. It is difficult in such hard times," said the President speaking of the development of tourist destinations in Kazakhstan.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that all tourist destinations in Kazakhstan require investment and it is necessary to develop conditions for tourism there. Local akimats (administrations) and authorities in Astana are responsible for that. Utmost attention, according to the Head of State, should be paid to Burabay national park, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan and Almaty region.



"Tourists will flock to Kazakhstan, if we build large tourist complexes here," President Nazarbayev noted.



"We have beautiful steppe, mountains, rivers and lakes," the Kazakh leader said, adding that ‘we just need to show them to the world'.