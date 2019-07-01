Tournament oldest Venus to face youngest teen at Wimbledon opener

LONDON. KAZINFORM The opening day of the forthcoming Wimbledon will see the veteran Venus Williams of the United States play against 15-year-old compatriot Cori Gauff in the first round of the women's singles at No.1 Court.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Williams, 39, is the oldest player in the tournament whereas Gauff is the youngest professional player who advances to the main draw at the All England Club, Xinhua reports.

Williams has seven Grand Slam titles to her name and four of them were made by the time Gauff was born. For the teenager Gauff, Venus and her sister Serena are someone her admire.

Monday will also see top players including former world number ones Naomi Osaka of Japan and Simona Halep of Romania set off their journey at the All England Club.