Toward Asian community through strengthening Asia Cooperation Dialogue

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin took part in the 19th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) held in Tehran under the chairmanship of Iran, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In his remarks, Akan Rakhmetullin emphasized the importance of taking collective measures in the context of growing geopolitical tensions, climate change, disruption of trade relations, reduction of food and energy security in the Asian and Middle East regions, reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for international efforts to strengthen regional security, stability, and conflict resolution. In this context, he noted the opportuneness of the new formula for peace, stability, and security called “World Unity for Just Peace and Harmony” with an equal dialogue as its central pillar proposed by the President of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of the Kazakhstan delegation drew the attention of the participants to the initiatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety and the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty to contribute to the joint solution of regional and global problems in the field of security and development.

Noting the need to mitigate the negative consequences of the “digital and technological gap” in Asia, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan invited experts and investors of the ADC countries to widely use the platform “Astana Hub” for practical interaction in the field of technology and innovation.

As a result of the meeting, the Tehran Declaration was adopted and for the first time “Guiding Principles for the Functioning” and “Rules of Procedures” of the ACD were approved.

Within the framework of participation in the meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, Rakhmetullin held bilateral meetings with the Acting Foreign Minister of Iran, Ali Bagheri, and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Reza Najafi to discuss issues of the international agenda, including cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as the prospects of bilateral cooperation to intensify the expanded good-neighborhood partnership.

The ACD is an interstate forum for dialog, consultations, decision-making, and implementation of consensus-based measures in various areas of political and economic cooperation in Asia. The Forum was established on June 19, 2002. Currently, 35 states of Asia and the Middle East are members of the ACD. Kazakhstan joined it in 2003.