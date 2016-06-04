EN
    16:02, 04 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Toyota halts 2 plants again due to parts supply disruption

    NAGOYA. KAZINFORM Toyota Motor Corp. suspended the operations of two of its group auto assembly plants in Japan from Friday morning, due to a delay in parts procurement following an explosion at a supplier plant, company officials said the same day.

    By Thursday, the leading Japanese automaker had restarted nine plants that were brought offline after the explosion on Monday at a plant owned by major brake supplier Advics Co. 

    Source: JIJI Press 

