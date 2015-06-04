Toyota, other foreign companies to expand presence in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year Toyota plans to expand its presence in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development says.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev revealed at the 28th session of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana on Thursday. According to him, "Kazakhstan is currently working on a couple of promising projects that are part of the country's ambitious program to upgrade domestic industrial sector. These include a full-cycle car manufacturing plant built together with Renault-Nissan Alliance and Avtovaz, a fertilizer manufacturing plant developed together with EuroChem, a new plant for production of pipes built by Italy's Tenaris and more". As for the Japanese carmaker, it plans to gradually expand its presence at Kazakhstani market through a range of projects at the Khorgos-East Gate free economic zone, in food industry, etc. The ministry also revealed that soft drink giant Coca CoLa, HeidelbergCement and other companies also intend to rev up their production in Kazakhstan.