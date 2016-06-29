Toyota recalls half million US cars over faulty airbags

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japanese carmaker Toyota says it will recall 482.000 vehicles in the US over faulty airbags.

The cars affected are Prius models from 2010 to 2012 and Lexus CT models from 2011 and 2012.

Toyota and other carmakers have over the past years been rocked by millions of recalls over problems with airbags supplied by supplier company Takata.

In the current recall, Toyota does specify the manufacturer of the affected parts.

In a statement, the carmaker said the vehicles had an air bag inflator that could have a small crack in a weld which could widen over time.

The air bag could partially inflate and parts of the inflator could enter the vehicle interior, leading to "an increased risk of injury."

The company said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths related to the recall.

Source: BBC.com