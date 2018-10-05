EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:22, 05 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Toyota, SoftBank to jointly develop driverless cars

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. on Thursday announced they will set up a joint venture developing self-driving cars and ride-sharing services, with the new mobility firm to be launched next year.

    Toyota and SoftBank already share a connection through Uber Technologies Inc., with SoftBank being the U.S. firm's largest shareholder and Toyota working with the company in developing vehicles with autonomous driving features, Xinhua reports.

    The new joint venture comes at a time of intensifying global competition to commercialize driverless cars, with IT heavyweights such as Apple Inc. and Google Inc. having already launched initiatives in this direction.

    Details also at

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!