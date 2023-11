NAGOYA. KAZINFORMToyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Wednesday that it plans to hire a total of 2,680 people in fiscal 2016, up by 83 from the current fiscal year.

The planned figure, including new graduates to be enrolled in April 2017 and midcareer recruits who will enter the company during fiscal 2016, will exceed 2,000 for the second consecutive year and will be the highest since the 3,356 for fiscal 2008.

Source: JIJI Press