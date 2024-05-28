TPPs to be built in 3 cities of Kazakhstan

Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev announced what thermal power plants and when Russia would build in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Construction of a thermal power plant will start this year in Kokshetau, he said.

As for Semey and Ust Kamenogorsk cities, the process of the development of the feasibility study designs is underway. It is planned to approve the plants' feasibility study designs by the yearend and start construction as scheduled next year. It will be gas-fired power plants that burn natural gas to produce electricity and heat, he noted.

As earlier reported, at the XIX Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin said Russia would build three thermal power stations in Kazakhstan. The construction site location in Kokshetau has been already selected.