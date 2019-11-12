Tractor rams into passenger bus in Nur-Sultan, 5 hospitalized

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A tractor rammed into a passenger bus in the Kazakh capital earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police, the road accident happened at the intersection of Pushkin Street and Abylai khan Avenue at 9:10 am Nur-Sultan time.

The tractor crashed into the passenger bus №40. According to preliminary data, at least 5 passengers were rushed to a hospital.

The police are investigating.