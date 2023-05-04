Trade and economic interaction remain most important component of our relations - Emomali Rahmon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took the floor during the extended meeting in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform reports.

«Today we will adopt a historical document – the Declaration oт Allied Interaction, which is called to significantly strengthen our bilateral ties. It should be noted that we have achieved remarkable success in all the spheres of cooperation within three decades of diplomatic relations. The regular political dialogue at the highest and high levels contribute to maintaining this process,» Emomali Rahmon said.

Over this period, according to the President of Tajikistan, the necessary mechanisms for interstate cooperation and a solid legal framework have been created, which will be supplemented by a new package of documents today.

«Trade and economic interaction remain the most important component of our relations. For some years now Kazakhstan has been occupying the leading positions in Tajikistan’s foreign trade. During your official visit to Tajikistan we agreed to raise the bilateral trade turnover to 2 billion US dollars in the nearest outlook. It is gratifying to know that this task is being fulfilled step by step,» Emomali Rahmon noted.