Trade between Kazakhstan and Malaysia increased by 30%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 4 months, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Malaysia has increased by 30% compared to last year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan sees Malaysia as an important strategic, trade and economic partner among the countries of South-East Asia. I would like to with great pleasure note the positive dynamics of the bilateral trade and economic cooperation development. Foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Malaysia in 4 months of 2017 amounted to over $26 million, which is 30.2% higher than in the same period of the previous year," said Deputy Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibatyr Zhumagulov at the opening of the National Day of Malaysia at the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

He noted the value of relations with Malaysia and the intention of Kazakhstan to strengthen them in the Halal industry, Islamic finance, tourism, renewable energy, oil and gas and investment cooperation.

During the celebration of the Malaysia Day, Tourism and Business Week was launched in Malaysian pavilion, which will be held from 10 to 14 July. Within its framework, presentation of holiday and trade packages from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture of Malaysia will take place.