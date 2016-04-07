EN
    20:54, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Trade-economic mission of Kazakh businessmen held meeting in Tajikistan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the period from March 30 through April 1, 2016 Dushanbe hosted a meeting of trade-economic mission of the Kazakh businessmen.

    The event was organized by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Commerce Chamber under the auspices of the Kazakh Embassy in Tajikistan and JSC Kazkommertsbank-Tajikistan.

    As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs, the total amount of the contracts signed following the business talks exceeded 4 mln U.S. dollars. First exports are set for April.

    Kazakhstani producers successfully presented their products to Shiver-Tajikistan Company which is planning to open the largest in Central Asia hypermarket “Ashan”.

    In order to supply goods directly from Kazakhstan, domestic companies signed contracts with 5 transportation firms. 

