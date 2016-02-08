Trade minister: Iran links Kazakhstan to high seas

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Industry, Mines and Trade Minister said that Iran is of geopolitical importance for Kazakhstan as it helps the Central Asian country to get connected to the high seas.

'Iran is the link for Kazakhstan due to its strategic situation and its closeness to the Persian Gulf,' Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh said, addressing Iran-Kazakhstan Trade and Investment Seminar in Tehran on Sunday.

The Iranian industry minister reiterated that Iran's geopolitical location and it link to the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea has provided our country with special privilege, IRNA reports.

Nematzadeh pointed to the ongoing visit of a 260-member Kazakh delegation to Tehran, and said, 'This is the biggest trade delegation from Central Asia visiting Iran and I am confident that given the two countries' track record of cultural, religious and historical relations, this visit will help to the trade promotion.'