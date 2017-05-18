Trade mission of Kazakh entrepreneurs held in Omsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The representative office of JSC KAZAKH INVEST National Company in the Russian Federation together with the Omsk Commerce and Industry Chamber held a trade mission of the Kazakh entrepreneurs in the city of Omsk.

As the press service of KAZAKH INVEST informed, this became the fifth trade mission held in Omsk. The previous events ended with signing agreements worth over USD 20mln on supply of Kazakhstani products to Omsk.



The trade mission was organized in a business forum format which brought together 25 Kazakhstani businessmen - manufacturers of food, construction materials, machinery, pharmaceutical, packaging, chemical products and more than 100 Omsk-based companies interested in purchase of Kazakhstani products. As per preliminary results, Kazakhstan is expected to supply products to Omsk to the amount of USD5mln.



"Today we have signed an agreement on delivery of our products to the Holiday retail chain (there are 19 hypermarkets and more than 100 shops in Omsk) to the amount of RUB100mln," Representative of JSC Araltuz (salt producing company) Renat Torgayev says.



As part the trade mission, Kazakhstani manufacturers of construction materials met with the administration of Omsk. The sides discussed the issues of participation of Kazakhstani companies in public procurements of Omsk.



According to Chevron Munay Gas Inc representative Yerkin Alpatanov, Omskvodokanal expressed interest in purchase of Kazakhstan-produced pipelines.



In 2016, foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Kazakhstan with Omsk region made USD239.3mln 37.8% of which (USD90.5mln) falls on export to Omsk region and 62.2% (USD148.8mln) falls on import.



KAZAKH INVEST is the national operator of the system of development and promotion of non-resource exports and a specialized state company which attracts and interacts with foreign investors. KAZAKH INVEST is financed from the national budget and provides its services free of charge.