Trade show of Kazakhstan-made agricultural products to be held at Khorgos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A fair of agricultural products made in Kazakhstan will be held шn the territory of Khorgos International Centre for Near-Border Cooperation from 23 to 26 March, the press sercvice of Khorgos Center informed.

The fair dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz holiday will be organized in Kazakhstani part of Khorgos. Kazakh farmers will present meat, flour, confectionery, beekeeping and dairy products at the event.

The farmers from Almaty city and Almaty region have already confirmed their participation in the fair.

In his latest Address to the Nation, President Nursultan Nazarbayev names agro-industrial sphere as one of the promising sectors of the country’s economy. The Head of State set a task the agro-industrial sector to become a large manufacturer of ecologically clean products and export them.

The support and promotion of Kazakhstan export is one of the key challenges Khorgos Center faces today.

The trade fair provides a good opportunity for local entrepreneurs to expand the market for their products, strengthen partnership and to develop cooperation with the business community.