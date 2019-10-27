Trade turnover between Aktobe region and Russia reached $586mn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Russian Federation reached $586mn in H1 2019. $42mn of this amount falls on trade with Orenburg. According to Governor of Aktobe region Ondassyn Urazalin, the potential of development of cooperation remains great, Kazinform reports.

At a meeting with Governor of Orenburg region Denis Pasler, the sides discussed the issues of trade-economic, cultural cooperation.

«Russia is the major foreign trade partner of Aktobe region. The two countries have established close relations in entrepreneurship. In six months of 2019, foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Russia made $586mn, the volume of export reached $212mn. The volume of trade between Aktobe and Orenburg reached $42mn,» Ondassyn Urazalin said.

The meeting discussed also the prospects of development of the bilateral cultural and trade-economic ties between the neighbor regions.

«Aktobe and Orenburg regions enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation in entrepreneurship, agriculture and social sector,» Ondassyn Urazalin added.