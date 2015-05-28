Trade turnover between Almaty and Singapore made USD 10.1 mln in 2015

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty Mayor Akhmetzhan Yessimov received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Singapore to Kazakhstan Zulkifli bin Baharudin and Temporary Charge d'affaires of Portugal to Kazakhstan Alexandre Duarte de Jesus.

The Mayor noted that Almaty was open for investors and tourists from Singapore and Portugal. He also emphasized that Almaty was a financial, scientific and tourist and cultural and sports center of Kazakhstan. Presently, 20 joint enterprises and 50 companies with the capital stock of Singapore are operating in Almaty. The trade turnover between Almaty and Singapore made USD 10.1 mln in January-March of this year.

It was noted that the cooperation between Almaty and Portugal was at the initial stage so far.

Thus, 3 joint companies and 3 companies with Portuguese capital stock are operating currently in Almaty. The trade turnover between Almaty and Portugal made USD 3.3 mln in January-March of 2015.

The guests were invited to take part in implementation of priority projects of the city. The Mayor stressed that the territory of the special economic zone "Park of innovation technologies" would be increased and the investors from Singapore and Portugal can become more active in this sphere.

In turn, the ambassadors thanked the mayor for a warm reception and discussed future directions of the interaction and expansion of partnership.