EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:41, 14 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and EAEU countries grows by 28.1pct

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary data, the mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union Member States amounted to $13.97 billion from January to October 2017, which is 28.1% higher than in the same period of 2016, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

    For the reporting period, in money terms, Kazakhstan exported $4.15 billion (32.1 percent higher in contrast to last year) to the EAEU countries and imported $9.8 billion (+ 26.5%). As to the percentages Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus in the trade with Kazakhstan, they turned out to be 92.2%, 4.3%, and 3.5% respectively.

    Tags:
    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Statistics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!