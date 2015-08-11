EN
    14:09, 11 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, EU reaches $8B in January-June

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the EU countries has reached nearly $8 billion dollars over the past six months, according to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

    "In January-June of 2015, the mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the EU countries has reached $7 805,9 billion, including the export in the amount of $2 351,1 million, import - $5 454,8 million," the statement reads.

    The Republic of Kazakhstan exports mineral products, produce of chemical industry, animal and plant products and food products.

    The EU countries export mineral products, machine and equipment, animal and plant products and food products to Kazakhstan.

