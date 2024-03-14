Trade turnover btw CA countries hits US11bn

The trade volume between the Central Asian countries has exceeded 11 billion US dollars, first deputy national economy minister of Kazakhstan Timur Zhakssylykov said during the 1st international forum in the B5+1 format held in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As for the mutual trade between our countries, it has been actively developing in the past 10 years and increased 2.5 times reaching almost 11 billion US dollars, Zhakssylykov said, noting that by trading the countries create more jobs and contribute to the social and economic prosperity.

He added that Kazakhstan’s trade with partner countries has been growing rapidly.

In general, the mutual trade of all the countries hit 11 billion US dollars and Kazakhstan accounts for around 70% of it. The country’s export alone stands at 5.5 billion US dollars to our neighboring countries. In the past few years, Kazakhstan has funneled tens of billions of dollars in the development of thousand kilometers of railways, motorways for transit and export routes, said the Kazakh deputy national economy minister.

According to him, greater regional cooperation and investment climate are key factors for the promotion of economic cooperation, improvement if business climate in Central Asia.

In general, it increases the attractiveness of our region for foreign partners, said the speaker.

To note, Almaty hosts the first edition of the US-Central Asian B5+1 format forum with the participation of business and government officials.