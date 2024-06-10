EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:41, 10 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2024 amounted to about $5.2 bln

    extrenal trade turnover
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The volume of foreign and mutual trade of goods in the Kyrgyz Republic in January-April 2024 amounted to about 5.2 billion US dollars, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistics Committee Bakytbek Shokenov said at a briefing, Kabar reports. 

    He noted that the figure increased by 27.7% compared to January-April 2023, while export supplies increased by 19.7%, and import receipts by 29.2%.

    The volume of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and the EAEU member states in January-April 2024 amounted to about 1.4 billion US dollars and increased by 10.5% compared to January-April 2023.

    The largest share of the republic's mutual trade during this period fell on Russia - 73.7% and Kazakhstan - 24.3%.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan World News
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!