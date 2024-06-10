Trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2024 amounted to about $5.2 bln

The volume of foreign and mutual trade of goods in the Kyrgyz Republic in January-April 2024 amounted to about 5.2 billion US dollars, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistics Committee Bakytbek Shokenov said at a briefing, Kabar reports.

He noted that the figure increased by 27.7% compared to January-April 2023, while export supplies increased by 19.7%, and import receipts by 29.2%.

The volume of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and the EAEU member states in January-April 2024 amounted to about 1.4 billion US dollars and increased by 10.5% compared to January-April 2023.

The largest share of the republic's mutual trade during this period fell on Russia - 73.7% and Kazakhstan - 24.3%.