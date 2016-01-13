EN
    16:16, 13 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Trade Unions Federation backs voluntary dissolution of Majilis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Trade Unions Federation backs voluntary dissolution of the Majilis, Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    According to Deputy Chairman of the Federation Pavel Kazantsev, the world geopolitics has entered a turbulent zone of development. Kazakhstan, as the country which deeply integrated in global political, economic and other processes, will suffer from them too, he says.

    “We need to conduct all the reforms timely and take preventive measures to consolidate public and administrative forces in order to overcome this uneasy period,” stressed Kazantsev.

