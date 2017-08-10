Trade via Alashankou on China-Kazakhstan border 50% up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the last six months, the trade through Alashankou on the international border between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Kazakhstan has reached 53 percent, according to kapital.kz .

Following the results of the first half of 2017, the trade volume through the Alashankou checkpoint has amounted to nearly $5.3 billion, which is 52.8pct higher than in the same period last year, Xinhua reported with reference to the information from the local customs service.

Official data shows that the cargo turnover through this checkpoint in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on the Sino-Kazakhstan border has grown by 13.1 percent to 8.51 million tons over a period of six months.

In the countries along the Belt and Road, there has been a growing demand for mass consumer goods and steel products made in China, while China has a demand for mineral resources, vegetables and products of animal origin from Central Asia.

Between January and June this year, 821 freight trains transported 287,400 tons of cargoes from China to Europe through Alashankou. These two figures have risen by 49.5pct and 14pct respectively over the abovementioned period.