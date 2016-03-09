Trading volume on Kazakh stock exchange drops

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The volume of trading on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) in January-February 2016 stood at 16.48 trillion tenges ($45.33 billion), or 32.4 percent (65.7 percent in US dollar terms) less than in the same period of 2015, said the KASE website.

This is while the volume of foreign currency trading on KASE, including the currency swap operations, totaled 9.22 trillion tenges ($25.28 billion) in January-February 2016, or 51 percent (75.2 percent in dollar terms) less compared to the same period of 2015, trend.az reports.



The trade volume with state securities on KASE amounted to 193.4 billion tenges ($531.3 billion) in January-February 2016, or 13.6 percent more (56.3 percent less in dollar terms), compared to the same period of 2015.



During the reporting period, the share trading on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange totaled 4.8 billion tenges ($13.3 million), or 35.9 percent more (30.6 percent less in dollar terms) compared to January-February 2015.



The volume of trading with corporate bonds on KASE stood at 10 billion tenges ($27.4 billion) in January-February 2016, or 88.2 percent (94 percent in dollar terms) less compared to the same period of 2015.



During the reporting period, the trading on repo operations market of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange totaled 7.05 trillion tenges ($19.48 billion), or 34 percent (31.7 percent in US dollar terms) more than in January-February 2015.