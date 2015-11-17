EN
    09:57, 17 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Traditional Almaty Pop-up Store to kick off on Dec 12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 7th Almaty Pop-up Store (APS) will kick off in Almaty on December 12, Kazinform has learnt from buro247.kz.

    Held at VILLA Boutiques & Restaurants and organized by Planeta ADV and Stil companies, the traditional APS will run for six days.

    This time the APS will bright together the record number of fashion designers who will be replaced every two days.

    Guests will get a chance to buy exclusive clothing and accessories, beauty products, have fun at nail art and makeup sessions and more.

    The last two days will be dedicated to little fashionistas.

    Tags:
    Fashion Almaty Events Kazinform's Timeline News
