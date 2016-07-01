EN
    17:29, 01 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Traditional bicycle ride to be held in Almaty city on July 3

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The traditional bicycle ride dated to the Capital Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held in Almaty on July 3.

    The 8 km-long ride will begin near Nurly-Tau Business Center and take its participants to the Park of the First President where they will have to cross the finish line.

    According to the Almaty Physical Culture and Sports Department, such bicycle rides help promote mass sports in Almaty city and make healthy lifestyle more popular.

