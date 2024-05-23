Traditional Kazakh sausage, Kazy, ranks among world’s Top 100 best sausages

Traditional Kazakh Kazy has been ranked 81st in the TasteAtlas list of world’s top 100 sausages, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to TasteAtlas website, the Kazakh cousin delicacy is common in the Central Asian region. Traditionally, the sausage is made of horse meat and fat taken from the ribs. It is usually seasoned with garlic, pepper, and salt before being stuffed into natural casings.

“The sausage can be sold raw or lightly smoked, and before consumption, it is usually boiled and served sliced. Although it is mostly enjoyed as an appetizer, Kazy can also be incorporated into various dishes”, TasteAtlas explains.

The sausage is also prepared in other Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The top 5 sausage rankings featured delicacies from Portugal, Spain, Germany, and Italy. Alheira de Vinhais from Braganda District in Portugal was rated #1 best sausage.

Vinhais, known as the smokehouse capital of the Trás-os-Montes region, produces world-class cured meats. The local specialty, Vinhais sausage, is a smoked delicacy made from cooked bísaro pig meat, lightly seasoned with salt, garlic, and paprika. Bread is mixed into the cooked meat before its encased, resulting in sausages with a unique, pleasant aroma and a yellowish-brown color.