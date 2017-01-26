EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:46, 26 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Traffic limited on two roads in Almaty region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Almaty region worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, limited visibility) prompted authorities to limit the movement of all types of vehicles on "Usharal-Dostyk" 83-184 km between Koktuma and Dostyk and "Saryozek-Koktal» 40-80 km between Kogalym and Basshy roads, Kazakhavtodor's ress service reports.

    Restrictions raised earlier on the movement on roads of republican significance in Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanai, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions were lifted.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Almaty Transport Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!