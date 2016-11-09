EN
    18:51, 09 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Traffic restrictions imposed in E Kazakhstan due to bad weather

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather conditions forced authorities in East Kazakhstan region to impose traffic restrictions today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    "Traffic restrictions were imposed on the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha-border with Russia highway in East Kazakhstan region due to bad weather (blowing snow and poor visibility) at 5:15 p.m. on November 9," Kazakhavtodor said in a statement.

