Traffic restrictions imposed in E Kazakhstan due to bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather conditions forced authorities in East Kazakhstan region to impose traffic restrictions today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

"Traffic restrictions were imposed on the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha-border with Russia highway in East Kazakhstan region due to bad weather (blowing snow and poor visibility) at 5:15 p.m. on November 9," Kazakhavtodor said in a statement.