EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:23, 15 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Traffic restrictions imposed on 11 highways in 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    Traffic restrictions imposed on 11 highways in 5 regions of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    Nine road sections with the length of 5,280 meters remain flooded in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions as of 09:00 am April 15, Kazinform News Agency learned from KazAvtoZhol.

    Traffic restrictions have been imposed on 11 highways of Aktobe, Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, 421 kilometers in total.

    417 specialized vehicles and 523 people are involved in flood relief efforts.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Floods in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!