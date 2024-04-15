Traffic restrictions imposed on 11 highways in 5 regions of Kazakhstan

Nine road sections with the length of 5,280 meters remain flooded in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions as of 09:00 am April 15, Kazinform News Agency learned from KazAvtoZhol.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on 11 highways of Aktobe, Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, 421 kilometers in total.

417 specialized vehicles and 523 people are involved in flood relief efforts.