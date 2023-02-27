EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:40, 27 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Traffic restrictions in place on road in Kostanay rgn due to bad weather

    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Traffic restrictions are in place on Kostanay-Auliokol-Surgan road as worsening weather batters Kostanay region, Kazinform cites KazAvtoZhol.

    The national company KazAvtoZhol said in a statement that traffic curbs have been put in place on the Kostanay-Auliokol-Surgan road section between Auliekol and Oktybrskoye villages in Kostanay region as high wind, poor visibility, and blizzard batter the region.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!