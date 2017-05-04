EN
    10:46, 04 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Traffic restrictions persist in 2 regions of Kazakhstan due to high water

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic restrictions persist in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions due to high water, Kazinform has learned from Kazakhavtodor.

    Sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty and Sarykol village-border of North Kazakhstan region highways were closed for all types of transport in Kostanay region due to flooding.

    Sections of the Chelyabinsk-Novosibirsk highway in North Kazakhstan region were shut down for the same reason. Washaways are observed on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway as well.

     

     

