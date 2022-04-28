Trafigura Company ready to help Kazakhstan enter global markets

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 27 Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Trafigura Company’s Executive Chairman and CEO Jeremy Weir, Kazinform reports.

According to primeminsiter.kz, during the meeting, the parties debated prospects for cooperation in the sphere of renewable energy sources, decarbonization of the economy, hydrocarbon sales, transport and logistics sector, etc. The Kazakh PM expressed interest in a mutually profitable partnership upon the expertise and capabilities of the company in the global markets to raise the country’s economic efficiency.

In turn, Jeremy Weir noted that Kazakhstan has significant potential for development and growth. He added that the company is ready to help Kazakhstan enter the global markets and become long-term partners.

Following the talks, the sides agreed on joint consultations on issues of mutual concern.

Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world and is present in 55 states.