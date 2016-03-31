15:07, 31 March 2016 | GMT +6
Tragedy in W Kazakhstan: Train hits two men in dense fog
URALSK. KAZINFORM - Two men were hit by a freight train in Terektinskiy district of West Kazakhstan region on early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the accident occurred at 4:00 a.m. on March 29 between Yaik and Taksay railway stations.
One of the men - 24-year-old Vladislav Krivobokov - was fatally hit and pronounced dead at the scene. The second man - 36-year-old Berik Koibagarov survived but sustained severe injuries.
He later told the police officers that he and Krivobokov hadn't seen the train approaching because of dense fog.