PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A woman and a 10-year-old girl have fallen through ice on the Irtysh River in Pavlodar this morning.

According to reports, the tragic accident occurred at around 10:00 a.m. local time.

Rescuers managed to save the girl who was rushed to the intensive care unit of the regional children's hospital.

Unfortunately, the woman thought to be in her 60s drowned.