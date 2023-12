URALSK. KAZINFORM – A teenage girl sustained serious injuries in a tragic accident in Uralsk on Monday evening, Kazinform has learnt from uralsweek.kz.

The patrol car hit the teenager at the crosswalk not far from a medical college. The accident occurred at 11:00 pm.

Paramedics rushed the girl to the city’s hospital where she had an urgent surgery. Currently she is in the intensive therapy unit.