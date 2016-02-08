Tragic death of 7-year-old boy shocks Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waste ditch in the town of Temirtau in Karaganda region on Saturday (February 6), local police said.

According to reports, the boy died in front of his father.

"On that day the man was washing his car near a waste ditch of JSC "Arcelor Mittal Temirtau". His seven-year-old son slipped and fell into the waste ditch at around 7:00 p.m. It happened very quickly and the father was unable to save his little boy. Rescuers found his lifeless body three hours later, 2 kilometers away from the scene," the Temirtau police said in a statement.

Over 100 rescuers, policemen and volunteers were involved in the search effort.