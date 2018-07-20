Tragic death of Kazakhstan’s figure skater Denis Ten shocks the world of sports

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's figure skater Denis Ten, who was the bronze medalist of the 2018 Olympics, was a global ambassador of this sport and his tragic death was untimely, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told TASS on Thursday.

Denis Ten, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist in men's figure skating from Kazakhstan, died in a hospital in Almaty on Thursday afternoon after he had been assaulted by two unidentified suspects and sustained a knife stab,TASS reports.

"Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport," President Bach was quoted as saying in a statement from the IOC for TASS.

"A warm personality and a charming man," IOC chief Bach said. "Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age."

Alexander Zhukov, the honorary president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), also extended his condolences to all relatives and friends of the late figure skater from Kazakhstan.

"This is shocking and also an enormous loss for everyone in our figure skating family," Zhukov said. "We all wish now that law enforcement bodies will catch the scoundrels, who are guilty of this crime."

According to Almaty's police department, Denis Ten spotted two unknown suspects trying to dismount and steal side-mirrors of his car at about midday local time (9:00 GMT). As a result of the following brawl with the suspects, the 25-year-old figure skater sustained a knife wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died three hours later despite enormous efforts of the medical staff to save his life.

The Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan launched a criminal investigation into the tragic incident and the search for the suspects in the attack on the prominent athlete is underway.

The news of the tragic death of Denis Ten rapidly spread around the globe and many athletes expressed their condolences.

US figure skater Adam Rippon, who competed against Ten at previous international tournaments wrote in his Twitter account that Denis had always been a kind friend and inspiration for everyone.

"My skating friend passed away today," Rippon wrote in his Twitter account. "He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people.

"Murdered in the streets of Kazakhstan," Rippon stated. "Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion. Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever."

Russia's two-time 2018 Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion in ladies' figure skating Yevgeniya Medvedeva wrote in her Instagram account that Kazakhstan's Denis Ten had always been the most creative person in the world of figure skating.

"Denis was always the most cheerful, extraordinary and most creative persons in the world of figure skating," Medvedeva stated. "It is impossible to believe all of this and I cannot do this. I extend my condolences to all relatives of Denis and will never forget the way he laughed."

Besides winning the Olympic bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia's Sochi, Denis Ten also grabbed the Figure Skating World Championship's silver and bronze in 2013 and 2015 respectively.