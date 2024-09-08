EN
    10:35, 08 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Trail cameras capture Pallas's cat at Charyn National Park

    Manul cat
    Photo credit: Charyn State National Nature Park

    The trail cameras captured a Pallas's cat, also known as the manul, at the Charyn State National Nature Park, Kazinform News Agency cites the park’s press service.

    The species is listed in the Red Book as ‘rare’.

    The manul is a small wild cat with long, soft, and dense light grey fur with up to 9,000 hairs per square cm.

    Kazakhstan prohibited manul hunting in 1976.

    Earlier, the Burabai State National Nature Park workers discovered a rare species of fungi.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
