Trail cameras capture Pallas's cat at Charyn National Park

The trail cameras captured a Pallas's cat, also known as the manul, at the Charyn State National Nature Park, Kazinform News Agency cites the park’s press service.

The species is listed in the Red Book as ‘rare’.

The manul is a small wild cat with long, soft, and dense light grey fur with up to 9,000 hairs per square cm.

Kazakhstan prohibited manul hunting in 1976.

