    08:44, 07 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Trail cameras capture snow leopards at Kolsay Lakes national park

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM The forestry and wild animals committee of the Kazakh Ecology Ministry shared footage of a snow leopard mother and her cub captured by trail cameras at the Kolsay Lakes national park, Kazinform reports.

    Notably, this March the snow leopards were captured by cameras on the way to Shymbulak. The cameras also captured a female snow leopard in January near the Altyn Emel national park. The footage showed some 10 snow leopards inhabiting the Altyn Emel.



