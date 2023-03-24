Train cars derail in Almaty region

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Four cars of freight train derailed in Almaty region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

According to the press service of the national company, four cars of freight train derailed at the Kopa station in Almaty region at 12:20 pm on March 23, 2023. The train was headed from Belarus to the Altynkol station.

No injuries were reported. A commission has been set up to investigate the derailment, the national company said.