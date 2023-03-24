EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:29, 24 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Train cars derail in Almaty region

    None
    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Four cars of freight train derailed in Almaty region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

    According to the press service of the national company, four cars of freight train derailed at the Kopa station in Almaty region at 12:20 pm on March 23, 2023. The train was headed from Belarus to the Altynkol station.

    No injuries were reported. A commission has been set up to investigate the derailment, the national company said.


    Tags:
    KazakhstanTemirZholy Incidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!