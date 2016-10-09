Train derails in collision in New York City

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A commuter train derailed in a collision Saturday night in eastern New York City, injuring a number of passengers, local media reported.

A Long Island Rail Road train from Penn Station in New York City derailed in New Hyde Park, but most of the hundreds of passengers were uninjured, according to local media.



An eastbound commuter train struck a work train at about 9:10 p.m., causing the commuter train to derail and the work train to catch fire, the report said, quoting local police.



Source: Kyodo



