TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:13, 14 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Train hit and killed two railway workers

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Transport police regularly carries out preventive actions to foil possible accidents at railway facilities, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Transport Police Department.

    Despite the ongoing preventive work, on January 13 the current year an accident occurred at Bel station of Zhambyl region. A locomotive of a passenger train en route Almaty-Aktobe hit two men. The persons have died from their injuries on the spot.

    The investigation and operational group of the Linear Police Department of the Shu station arrived at the scene of the tragedy without delay. Police officers informed that the two men were a 33- and 44-year-old railway workers.

    The investigation is underway.



    Incidents Zhambyl region Accidents
